sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $343,811.44 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00252483 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 12,827,801 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

