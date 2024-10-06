Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Tops $12.96

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $12.96 or 0.00020935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $250.72 million and $5.70 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,146.21355313 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 13.02019327 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,298,979.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

