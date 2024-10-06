Nexum 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,666.41 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $3,666.41 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

