Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.11 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $54.76 million and $11.11 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00252483 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 144,515,638 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,034,562.2816269. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38339459 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $13,751,718.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.