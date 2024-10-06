Myro (MYRO) Price Tops $0.0730 on Top Exchanges

Myro (MYRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Myro has a total market capitalization of $73.04 million and $8.15 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myro has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Myro token can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00252483 BTC.

About Myro

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.07646332 USD and is up 12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $13,025,951.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

