Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.84

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $111.61 million and approximately $931,570.64 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,904.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00521049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00107313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00248102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00073780 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

