Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $679,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $887.16. 1,971,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $900.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $531.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $843.16 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

