Gainplan LLC Purchases 518 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,716. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

