Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.86. 6,389,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.