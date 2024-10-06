2,013 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 166,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

CL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

