Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.88 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.74. 1,384,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,495. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.