Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VYM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 639,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $128.77.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.