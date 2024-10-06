Lwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 1,264 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

ORCL traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,225. The firm has a market cap of $473.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

