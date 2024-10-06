iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Gainplan LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $374.75. The stock had a trading volume of 792,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,628. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.77 and a 200 day moving average of $352.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

