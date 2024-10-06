Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $263.79. The company had a trading volume of 468,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

