Eldred Rock Partners LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 3.3% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. 2,082,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,585. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

