Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 30,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $650.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

