Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. 4,602,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,390. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.