Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,513 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 913,231 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,100,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,869. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

