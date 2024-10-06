Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 713,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.74. 7,895,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

