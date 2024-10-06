Central Valley Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $513,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,535. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

