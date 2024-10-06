Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,777. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $508.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
