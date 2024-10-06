Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 261,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,984. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

