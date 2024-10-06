Lwmg LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.78. 2,531,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,494. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.