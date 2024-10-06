Aragon Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $263.85 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $263.85 million and $397,651.86 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00009874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

