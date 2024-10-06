aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.24 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $273.04 million and $6.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

