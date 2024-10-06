Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.0227

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $958.33 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

