UMA (UMA) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $240.60 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,398,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,035,579 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

