Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $836,382.95

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and $836,382.95 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,505,254 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

