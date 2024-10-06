Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $409.96 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $158.31 or 0.00255736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $409.96 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

