Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $15,391.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,904.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00521049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00107313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00248102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00073780 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,414,360 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.