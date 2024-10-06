Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,082 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 17.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $22,744,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Airbnb by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $76,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,787,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $76,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,787,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 672,631 shares of company stock valued at $91,006,602. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.16.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

