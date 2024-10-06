L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

