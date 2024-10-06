Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,260. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

