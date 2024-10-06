DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.11 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00071217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,771.55 or 0.40000473 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

