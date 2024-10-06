World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Volume Hits $45,311.00

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $141.96 million and approximately $45,311.00 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00041647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

