Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,978.86

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,978.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,163.16 or 0.40630182 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

