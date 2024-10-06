GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.23 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

