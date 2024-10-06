Aevo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.71 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $287.23 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 874,666,737.5659525 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34370097 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $26,514,895.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars.

