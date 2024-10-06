CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $23.20 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $650,814.68 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,994.03 or 1.00099869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02918206 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,308,735.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

