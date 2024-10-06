Decred Price Reaches $11.86 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $194.09 million and $711,996.87 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $11.86 or 0.00019153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,163.16 or 0.40630182 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,362,368 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

