Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.28. 2,654,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.84 and a fifty-two week high of $209.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

