Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.4% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,320,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,313. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

