Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,976. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $269.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.