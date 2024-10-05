Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.54.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

