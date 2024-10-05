SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.27. 655,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

