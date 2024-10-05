Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.2% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $939.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

