Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $179.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

