Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $91,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,692. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $483.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $225.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.17 and a 200-day moving average of $449.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

