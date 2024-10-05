Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.15.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.76. 2,432,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,004. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

